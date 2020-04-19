Global  

Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in Covid-19 containment zones

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes during the lockdown.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: '60 containment zones in Delhi; focus on curbing spread': Satyendar Jain

'60 containment zones in Delhi; focus on curbing spread': Satyendar Jain 02:40

 Police have been deployed at various Covid-19 hotspots in Delhi. Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, informed about the total numbers of Covid-19 in the city. Jain said, “1640 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far out of which 62 positive cases were reported yesterday. 38...

