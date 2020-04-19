Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in Covid-19 containment zones

Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes during the lockdown.

