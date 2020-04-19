Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in Covid-19 containment zones
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes during the lockdown.
Police have been deployed at various Covid-19 hotspots in Delhi. Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, informed about the total numbers of Covid-19 in the city. Jain said, “1640 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far out of which 62 positive cases were reported yesterday. 38...
