Govt make a U-turn, stops sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown, four days after allowing such companies to sale mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the...
