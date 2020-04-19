Global  

Ministry of Home Affairs allows labourers to work within state after screening

Zee News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday (April 18) said that there shall be no movement of labour outside the State or the Union Territory where they are currently located. However, stranded labourers will be allowed to go to places of work within the state with conditions during the lockdown.
