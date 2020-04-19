Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Abhimanyu Dassani reveals an unknown trivia about Maine Pyar Kiya; says, 'Sooraj Barjatya had pursued my mother, Bhagyashree, for over a month' [Exclusive]

Abhimanyu Dassani reveals an unknown trivia about Maine Pyar Kiya; says, 'Sooraj Barjatya had pursued my mother, Bhagyashree, for over a month' [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Recently, BollywoodLife thoroughly enjoyed an Insta live chat with Abhimanyu Dassani, where we got to discussing about his fondest memories from his mother's films or something, which had happened behind the scenes that he vividly recollects, and he disclosed to us how filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya had pursued Bhagyashree for more than a month before she gave the nod to do Maine Pyar Kiya
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jainharshit348

Harshit Jain RT @bollywood_life: Abhimanyu Dassani reveals an unknown trivia about Maine Pyar Kiya; says, 'Sooraj Barjatya had pursued my mother, Bhagya… 45 minutes ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Abhimanyu Dassani reveals an unknown trivia about Maine Pyar Kiya; says, 'Sooraj Barjatya had pursued my mother, Bh… https://t.co/HDi3VmcTpn 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.