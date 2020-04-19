Abhimanyu Dassani reveals an unknown trivia about Maine Pyar Kiya; says, 'Sooraj Barjatya had pursued my mother, Bhagyashree, for over a month' [Exclusive] Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Recently, BollywoodLife thoroughly enjoyed an Insta live chat with Abhimanyu Dassani, where we got to discussing about his fondest memories from his mother's films or something, which had happened behind the scenes that he vividly recollects, and he disclosed to us how filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya had pursued Bhagyashree for more than a month before she gave the nod to do Maine Pyar Kiya 👓 View full article

