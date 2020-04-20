Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 2.0 relaxations: Here`s what’s allowed, what’s not from April 20

Zee News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A number of restrictions on economic activities and services imposed after the extension of nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 will be relaxed from Monday (April 20) in areas except the coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones in order to restart the economy in phased manner.
