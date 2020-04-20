Global  

Don't give communal angle to Palghar mob lynching, warns Maharashtra government

Monday, 20 April 2020
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday (April 19) that a high-level probe had been ordered into the Palghar mob lynching incident in which three people, including two sadhus, were killed by a rampaging mob armed with axe and stick on Thursday night.
