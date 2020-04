Ahmedabad: 22 days in hospital, but no symptoms and fluctuating test results Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Aniket Sheth, a city-based businessman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 29, defies all symptoms of Covid-19. In fact, through the 22 days of hospitalization, he has not had common or rare symptoms of Covid including cough, fever, fatigue, breathlessness or even diarrhoea. He says he is asymptomatic and the only medicine he pops at SVP Hospital is a vitamin C chewable! 👓 View full article



