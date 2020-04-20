Global  

Mane problem: Bald is beautiful for Baroda men

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Men’s mane problem is closed salons in the lockdown. Therefore, many have decided to nip the problem from its roots. They are going bald, Bala style, tonsuring to rid themselves of the mane headache! So, if you happen to bump into any bald men on the street, know that we have already told you so!
