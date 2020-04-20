Global  

Take strict action against Palghar culprits, Yogi Adityanath urges Uddhav Thackeray

Zee News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Monday and sought action against the accused in the Palghar incident in which three people were lynched over rumours of them being kidnappers.
