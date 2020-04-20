Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passes away at 89

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passes away at 89

Zee News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away in Delhi on Monday (April 20). He was 89.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh starts 'pool testing' as cases cross 770

Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh starts 'pool testing' as cases cross 770 04:00

 With Covid-19 cases in India's largest state crossing 770, the Yogi Adityanath administration has started conducting 'pool testing' to find patients and isolate them. Uttar Pradesh's principal health secretary revealed plans to expand the pool testing initiative to more districts of the state.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sauravrajput111

Saurav Singh Rajput Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, t… https://t.co/o3aaPDTJeU 4 seconds ago

KumarHanumant

हनुमन्त मद्धेशिया🇮🇳🇮🇳⛳ RT @ANINewsUP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, to ensure… 9 seconds ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away today at AIIMS in Delhi. https://t.co/IMDCrlGqPl 33 seconds ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passes away at 89 | India News https://t.co/zCKBK1hHEm https://t.co/SH9CuZMiqh 50 seconds ago

WeForNews

We For News Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, t… https://t.co/swRNIJQ0nR 1 minute ago

The_Math29

Rakesh Dubey RT @Tiwari__19: Thakur Anand Singh Bisht Father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is serious and has been put on a ventilator… 1 minute ago

ANINewsUP

ANI UP Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, t… https://t.co/VU0an15sgR 2 minutes ago

AnandAzaad

Anand Purohit RT @FemaleGabbar: His father was admitted in hospital fighting for his life, and his son was working 24*7 for the people who elected him, e… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.