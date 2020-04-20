Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha COVID-19 cases rise to 68

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases to 68, the Health Department said on Monday. Of the seven new cases, five are from the Bhadrak district and two from Balasore district.



