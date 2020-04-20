Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha COVID-19 cases rise to 68

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases to 68, the Health Department said on Monday. Of the seven new cases, five are from the Bhadrak district and two from Balasore district.

"7 new Positive Cases of #Covid19 found in #Odisha. 5 new Positive Cases From Bhadrak....
