Kerala government to reconsider coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relaxations after Centre`s objection

Zee News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Hours after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a letter to Kerala government taking strong objection to the latter's decision to open restaurants, bus travel for shorter distances, allow private vehicles on an odd-even during the lockdown, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state said on Monday (April 21) that the state will reconsider relaxation of lockdown.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Kenya's coronavirus fight: Factories, tailors make cloth masks

Kenya's coronavirus fight: Factories, tailors make cloth masks 02:45

 After government order to wear surgical masks in public, textile companies and tailors step up to fill shortage.

