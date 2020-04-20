Global  

Coronavirus cases mount to 17,265 in India, 543 deaths

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
With 1,553 new cases in 24 hours, the total tally of novel coronavirus cases stood at 17,265 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said.

The health ministry in morning update said that, of the total cases, 14,175 are active cases, with 543 casualties.

At least 2,546 people have been cured and discharged from...
News video: Coronavirus cases in India soars cross 15,000, more than 500 dead | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India soars cross 15,000, more than 500 dead | Oneindia News 02:44

 The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 15,712, which includes 507 deaths ACCORDING TO the Union Health Ministry. 1,334 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. WHILE The recovery rate that indicates the number of people who have successfully fought off the illness is...

