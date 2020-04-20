Coronavirus cases mount to 17,265 in India, 543 deaths

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With 1,553 new cases in 24 hours, the total tally of novel coronavirus cases stood at 17,265 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said.



The health ministry in morning update said that, of the total cases, 14,175 are active cases, with 543 casualties.



At least 2,546 people have been cured and discharged from


