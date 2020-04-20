Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kerala government to reconsider coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relaxations after Centre's objection

Kerala government to reconsider coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relaxations after Centre's objection

Zee News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Hours after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a letter to Kerala government taking strong objection to the latter's decision to open restaurants, bus travel for shorter distances, allow private vehicles on an odd-even during the lockdown, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state said on Monday (April 21) that the state will reconsider relaxation of lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: After Centre's objections, Kerala Govt decides to modify lockdown relaxations | Oneindia News

After Centre's objections, Kerala Govt decides to modify lockdown relaxations | Oneindia News 02:35

 The Indian Army on Monday came out with a fresh of instructions for soldiers who have completed their leaves, temporary duties and courses, and are required to rejoin their units on priority. Union home minister Amit Shah called up Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to enquire...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Kerala government to reconsider coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relaxations after Centre's objection https://t.co/6NB7vryO1x 2 hours ago

HappaNarinder

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Kerala government to reconsider coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relaxations after Centre's objection https://t.co/PfYocM… 2 hours ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Kerala government to reconsider coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relaxations after Centre's objection… https://t.co/ssdxeDyaN2 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.