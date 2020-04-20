Kerala government to reconsider coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relaxations after Centre's objection
Monday, 20 April 2020 () Hours after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a letter to Kerala government taking strong objection to the latter's decision to open restaurants, bus travel for shorter distances, allow private vehicles on an odd-even during the lockdown, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state said on Monday (April 21) that the state will reconsider relaxation of lockdown.
The Indian Army on Monday came out with a fresh of instructions for soldiers who have completed their leaves, temporary duties and courses, and are required to rejoin their units on priority. Union home minister Amit Shah called up Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to enquire...
