Coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav Thackeray says nothing communal about Palghar mob-lynching case

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, once again addressed the state and spoke about the mob-lynching incident that took place in Palghar. He said that the state government has taken action and has arrested all the accused who attacked the two godmen, one driver and police personnel, on the day of the crime...
