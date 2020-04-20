Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Covid-19: Four inmates test positive in Indore central jail

Covid-19: Four inmates test positive in Indore central jail

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Four inmates of the central jail in Indore in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid-19 prisoners in the city to six, a senior official said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: 13 test positive for COVID-19 at White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections

13 test positive for COVID-19 at White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections 00:32

 Officials announced that nine inmates, and four correctional officers tested positive for the virus after being tested as a result of a contact mapping process.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThenOnly

ThenOnly RT @TOICitiesNews: Covid-19: Four inmates test positive in Indore central jail https://t.co/EBQGR7t4OZ 4 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Covid-19: Four inmates test positive in Indore central jail https://t.co/EBQGR7t4OZ 5 minutes ago

TOIIndoreNews

TOI Indore Covid-19: Four inmates test positive in Indore central jail https://t.co/UDN2gv1Fvm 6 minutes ago

JacksonDanbeck

Jackson Danbeck Out of a total of 623 inmates, at least 27 have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four staff members https://t.co/ks8iILOR8U 2 days ago

unixdoss

Carl Doss RT @nbc15_madison: Out of a total of 623 inmates, at least 27 have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four staff members. https://t.c… 2 days ago

nbc15_madison

NBC15 News Out of a total of 623 inmates, at least 27 have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four staff members. https://t.co/GYvUYuRUVa 2 days ago

BeffyMar

BeffyMar Unleashed Looks like they had a reason to be concerned... https://t.co/8yzzyoUbI8 https://t.co/f6RYJ1wBDu 3 days ago

WTRF7News

WTRF 7News Four inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Belmont Correctional Institution https://t.co/xC4aVoXppX 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.