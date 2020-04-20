Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kapil Dev Tripathi appointed Secretary to President Kovind

Kapil Dev Tripathi appointed Secretary to President Kovind

Hindu Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Mr. Tripathi
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Perumsakthi

Dr Sakthivel Perumalsamy RT @the_hindu: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister #NarendraModi has appointed #KapilDevTripathi as Secretar… 1 minute ago

fx16news

FX16 News Former IAS officer Kapil Dev Tripathi appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Appointments Com… https://t.co/T9zVibLy3q 9 minutes ago

Abhi_Woodball

अभिषेक पटेल RT @airnewsalerts: Former IAS officer Kapil Dev Tripathi appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Appointments Committe… 14 minutes ago

shashikantupadh

Shashi Kant Upadhyay RT @PTI_News: IAS officer Kapil Dev Tripathi appointed Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind: Official order 20 minutes ago

IshitaMishraTOI

Ishitaa Mishra Kapil Dev Tripathi appointed secretary to President Kovind https://t.co/EraWvLZ3Ag via @timesofindia 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.