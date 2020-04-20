Global  

Odisha among top 2 states in controlling Covid-19: Centre

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The Centre on Monday appreciated Odisha for being among top two states in containing and combating the Covid-19 pandemic efficiently, officials said here. Odisha and Kerala have the best performing double rates for Covid-19 (growth of infection.
