Devoleena Bhattacharjee comes in support of Rashami Desai as reports emerge of Arhaan Khan allegedly blackmailing her Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Devoleena Bhattacharjee comes out in support of Rashami Desai after screenshots of the transactions made by Arhaan Khan from her account get leaked. She tells fans to ignore him saying he is after publicity 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this