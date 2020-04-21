Is there a political conspiracy behind lynching of Hindu saints in Maharashtra`s Palghar?

Global  

The mob lynching of three men, including two saints Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35), in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16 has triggered a political slugfest with the BJP and other parties accusing the state government of failing to take action against those involved in the incident. The shocking incident took place when the two saints along with a driver of the vehicle were on their way to Surat in Gujarat. 
