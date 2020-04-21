Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 54 people arrested in Padarayanapura violence

54 people arrested in Padarayanapura violence

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that 54 people have been arrested in connection with the Padarayanapura incident and five FIRs have been registered so far.

A ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday allegedly over the shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to a quarantine facility by the Bruhat...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.