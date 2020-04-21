Is there a political conspiracy behind lynching of Hindu saints in Maharashtra's Palghar?
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () The mob lynching of three men, including two saints Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35), in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16 has triggered a political slugfest with the BJP and other parties accusing the state government of failing to take action against those involved in the incident. The shocking incident took place when the two saints along with a driver of the vehicle were on their way to Surat in Gujarat.
The lynching of 3 men in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16 has shook the nation. Hindustan Times' Ram Parmar speaks to Aditi Prasad from Palghar, describing how the incident took place, and the mood in the area now. The authorities have clarified that a rumour led to the crime, and there is no...
