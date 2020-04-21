Relative of sanitation worker at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Global  

Zee News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The relative of a sanitation worker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 but the other family members have tested negative for the deadly virus.
