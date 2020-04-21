Doctors in Telangana baffled as villagers with no contacts or travel test positive Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Health officials in Telangana are increasingly concerned over detecting coronavirus positive cases both from Hyderabad and remote corners of the state where patients neither have a history of travelling abroad nor have shown contact with people who have tested positive.​ 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Miss Candid As per reports, there is a possibility of #Hyderabad becoming the first city with community transmission. This is n… https://t.co/fYqt29aEED 26 minutes ago Shrenik Rao Community transmission https://t.co/gt3crz2IhI 1 hour ago Indian RT @TOIHyderabad: Doctors in Telangana baffled as villagers with no contacts or travel test positive https://t.co/MqANfUUrKQ 1 hour ago MAHENDER GORIGANTI fake news !! not possible!! ehther the villagers forgot whom they met ( an intermediary) with when & or where & or… https://t.co/M5FnePnTGF 5 hours ago TOI Cities Doctors in Telangana baffled as villagers with no contacts or travel test positive https://t.co/zGb6gAXZsz 5 hours ago TOI Hyderabad Doctors in Telangana baffled as villagers with no contacts or travel test positive https://t.co/MqANfUUrKQ 5 hours ago