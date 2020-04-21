Global  

Doctors in Telangana baffled as villagers with no contacts or travel test positive

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Health officials in Telangana are increasingly concerned over detecting coronavirus positive cases both from Hyderabad and remote corners of the state where patients neither have a history of travelling abroad nor have shown contact with people who have tested positive.​
