Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Covid-19: At 12%, Maharashtra’s low recovery rate is intriguing, say health experts

Covid-19: At 12%, Maharashtra’s low recovery rate is intriguing, say health experts

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Of the 4,666 patients in the state, 572 have recovered as of Monday, said officials. In Mumbai, the BMC said that 394 of the 3,090 affected patients have been discharged from hospitals. Yet, experts have found the rate of recovery a tad slower and even intriguing as over 72% of those infected in the state are below 50 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Vikram Chandra on Covid-19 recovery rate in hotspot states & other top news

Vikram Chandra on Covid-19 recovery rate in hotspot states & other top news 09:45

 The Health Ministry said today that the national doubling rate of the coronavirus infections has gone up to 6.2 days on average compared to 3 days before the lockdown. Recovery rates of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 13%. In a bid to boost liquidity in the market, the RBI today cut the reverse repo...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Soumyatalmale

Soumya RT @bb_thorat: Maharashtra with 43 COVID testing labs (23 gov. & 20 pvt.), has the highest number of testing labs & testing capacity in Ind… 1 minute ago

Drshyamgawande2

Dr shyam gawande @Dev_Fadnavis sir till feb 2020 bonded medical officer used to get 78k per month payment,but after this new GR Maha… https://t.co/sWWYB3UWPM 1 minute ago

TrilokS84706546

Trilok Singh RT @GoNews_India: As #coronavirus infections continue to spike, the #HealthMinistry says over 18,601 #COVID_19 cases have been registered s… 2 minutes ago

prathod2008

Pritesh #StayHomeSaveLife 🇮🇳 A daily comprehensive report prepared by MEDD, Maharashtra showing COVID-19 situation in the state. (April 21,2020.… https://t.co/wF6ow1aL5y 3 minutes ago

iamNaveen_Live

Naveen Kumar RT @PTI_News: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 4666; 466 new cases, 9 deaths on Monday: Health official 4 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @IndianExpress: After complaints, ICMR asks states not to use rapid test kits for two days Follow #coronavirus LIVE Updates here https:… 4 minutes ago

India2024

Tequila Sunrise RT @TimesNow: Reason for huge number of COVID cases in Maharashtra is that people are being allowed by the Police under the instructions of… 4 minutes ago

Ashvanim84

Ashvani mishra RT @RTIExpress: READ: Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: After complaints, ICMR asks states not to use rapid test kits for two days https://t… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.