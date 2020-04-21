Covid-19: At 12%, Maharashtra’s low recovery rate is intriguing, say health experts
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Of the 4,666 patients in the state, 572 have recovered as of Monday, said officials. In Mumbai, the BMC said that 394 of the 3,090 affected patients have been discharged from hospitals. Yet, experts have found the rate of recovery a tad slower and even intriguing as over 72% of those infected in the state are below 50 years.
The Health Ministry said today that the national doubling rate of the coronavirus infections has gone up to 6.2 days on average compared to 3 days before the lockdown. Recovery rates of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 13%. In a bid to boost liquidity in the market, the RBI today cut the reverse repo...
