5 ministers, including Narottam Mishra, sworn into Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan`s Cabinet today Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The new ministers who took oath today are Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this