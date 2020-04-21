Global  

5 ministers, including Narottam Mishra, sworn into Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan's Cabinet today

Zee News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The new ministers who took oath today are Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.
