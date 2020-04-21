Global  

Coronavirus Lockdown: 12-year-old dies walking 100 km from Telangana to her Chhatisgarh home

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
In a tragic case of migrant labour crisis, a 12-year-old girl, working at a chilli farm in Telangana, collapsed and died on Saturday while trying to make her way back home in Bijapur district in Chhatisgarh, amid the Coronavirus lockdown. According to the officials, the deceased, Jamalo Madkam, who left home in Bijapur’s Aded...
