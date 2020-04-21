Global  

Housekeeper employed with Lok Sabha Secretariat tests Covid-19 positive; hospitalised

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha secretariat has been found positive for Covid-19 and admitted to hospital, sources said. The infected man has not attended office for the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems and was found to be Covid-19 positive, sources said.
