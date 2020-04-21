Coronavirus outbreak: 25 families of staffers asked to self isolate in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The family members of at least 25 houses in the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises have been asked to isolate themselves after a staffer's relative tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has claimed over 550 lives in India so far. Official sources confirmed the news to IANS on late Monday night.



"A relative of a... 👓 View full article

