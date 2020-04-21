Global  

NCP chief Sharad Pawar condemns Palghar mob lynching, says time not apt for political fight

Zee News Tuesday, 21 April 2020
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (April 21) condemned the Palghar mob lynching incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were brutally killed on Thursday night (April 16).
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Palghar lynching 3rd mob violence case in Maharashtra in a week: Ground report

Palghar lynching 3rd mob violence case in Maharashtra in a week: Ground report 10:20

 The lynching of 3 men in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16 has shook the nation. Hindustan Times' Ram Parmar speaks to Aditi Prasad from Palghar, describing how the incident took place, and the mood in the area now. The authorities have clarified that a rumour led to the crime, and there is no...

