COVID India Seva: Govt launches interactive platform for citizen engagement on coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The initiative is aimed at enabling transparent e-governance delivery in real-time and answering citizen queries swiftly, at scale, especially in crisis situations like the ongoing pandemic.
