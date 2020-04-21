COVID India Seva: Govt launches interactive platform for citizen engagement on coronavirus COVID-19 Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The initiative is aimed at enabling transparent e-governance delivery in real-time and answering citizen queries swiftly, at scale, especially in crisis situations like the ongoing pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Zee News English #COVIDIndiaSeva: Govt launches interactive platform for citizen engagement on coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/DLjRQBnJyt 38 minutes ago biz samachar Govt launches COVID India Seva https://t.co/gw4SU3eOCS https://t.co/GLEL6YqEDI 1 hour ago