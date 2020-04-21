Coronavirus pandemic: Shekhar Kapur stranded at a remote place, says, ‘I am a 12-hour drive from serious medical help’ Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The filmmaker, however, said that he has things much better than many others who are not even being able to feed themselves. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this