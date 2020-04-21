Global  

Delhi govt to conduct mass test of journalists after 53 in Mumbai confirmed coronavirus positive

DNA Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal agreed to a suggestion by a TV journalist in Delhi who requested for a mass test of mediapersons
News video: Delhi | ‘Rapid tests to be conducted according to guidelines issued by Centre’: Satyendar Jain

Delhi | ‘Rapid tests to be conducted according to guidelines issued by Centre’: Satyendar Jain 01:28

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has risen to 2003. "Test reports came for 2054 persons out of which 110 were COVID-19 positive. 1,283 persons out of the total persons who have tested positive are under 50 years of age. There are 320...

