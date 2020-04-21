ICMR nod to pvt hospital to try plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

A private hospital in Bengaluru has been given the nod by Indian Council of Medical Research to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy. The Minister for Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar said Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating Covid-19 patients and permission has been given for plasma treatment to HCG Bangalore Inst of Oncology.


