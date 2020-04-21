ICMR nod to pvt hospital to try plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () A private hospital in Bengaluru has been given the nod by Indian Council of Medical Research to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy. The Minister for Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar said Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating Covid-19 patients and permission has been given for plasma treatment to HCG Bangalore Inst of Oncology.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the clinical trial proposal for convalescent plasma therapy submitted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 17. The DCGI has given the nod for the clinical trial using plasma from recovered Covid-19 individuals to be...
