Chaos witnessed after Delhi-Ghaziabad border shuts over coronavirus; hundreds stuck for hours Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

The border of Ghaziabad and Delhi has been sealed till the next order of DM Ajay Shankar Pandey to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this I Connect Journal Chaos witnessed after Delhi-Ghaziabad border shuts over coronavirus; hundreds stuck for hours | India News… https://t.co/vIYjwK1xvf 18 hours ago