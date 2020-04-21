Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Jaya Bhattacharya shaves off her tresses, feels helping people more important than vanity Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jaya Bhattacharya has shaved off her head saying that what matters now is the chance to help strays and poor people and not vanity. She says she will wear wigs if needed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Jaya Bhattacharya shaves off her tresses, feels helping people more importan… https://t.co/K2IMmTw11p 1 hour ago હિதর্থ RT @vajrayudha11: Wrong to say that it is first/rare of its kind...In a way “Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi” was a female oriented show.… 2 hours ago Lisha💞💞💞 RT @Spotboye: .@actorjaya went bald amid Coronavirus lockdown and shared videos of her head being shaved! #JayaBhattacharya | #KyunkiSaasB… 3 hours ago SpotboyE .@actorjaya went bald amid Coronavirus lockdown and shared videos of her head being shaved! #JayaBhattacharya |… https://t.co/1PAI59sZBQ 3 hours ago Adivaraha Wrong to say that it is first/rare of its kind...In a way “Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi” was a female oriented sh… https://t.co/DuPaeFFHet 4 hours ago LatestLY #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi Fame #JayaBhattacharya Goes Bald Amid Lockdown and Her ‘Quarantine Look’ Leaves Fans Stu… https://t.co/IPoK93rCDe 7 hours ago Heavyliftercoder (Supriya Verma) @DDNational Please broadcast the old tv series produced by ekta kapoor - "Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", it's a k… https://t.co/peWM0ArS92 9 hours ago Megha Menon Why did I randomly remember kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi today? What is wrong with me? 18 hours ago