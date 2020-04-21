Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 cases surge to 18,985, toll crosses 600

Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 cases surge to 18,985, toll crosses 600

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
India's count of positive coronavirus cases reached 18,985 after 1,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 15,122 are active cases, 3,259 have been discharged or cured and one has migrated. With 44 new deaths reported in the last 24...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

firstpost

Firstpost Fire broke out at #Mumbai' Rippon Hotel, which is being used as a quarantine centre for #COVID19 patients. Fire fig… https://t.co/Q3jIt8HWFt 14 minutes ago

iyasermirza

Yaser Mirza The COVID-19 pandemic has been turned into yet another Islamophobic conspiracy theory @IngridMattson. @DMogahed.… https://t.co/c3boq1Vs4W 19 minutes ago

KarrieMoen

Karrie Esther Moen RT @ndtv: #Coronavirus recovery percentage stands At 17.48% in India: centre https://t.co/R2y5uVnLFv https://t.co/xOMSuUJqDo 21 minutes ago

Muzamil85488645

Muzamil Coronavirus Recovery Percentage Stands At 17.48 % In India: Centre https://t.co/VFli0oNyEc 34 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV #Coronavirus recovery percentage stands At 17.48% in India: centre https://t.co/R2y5uVnLFv https://t.co/xOMSuUJqDo 35 minutes ago

Devilal56756199

Devilal RT @ndtvfeed: Coronavirus Recovery Percentage Stands At 17.48 % In India: Centre https://t.co/TXu5B9lnsd 43 minutes ago

mrakcreation

Ak Creation World Earth Day 2020: Here’s How Everyone is Celebrating the Day Amid Covid-19 - Coronavirus Updates… https://t.co/i6MRnW5EKG 48 minutes ago

mrakcreation

Ak Creation BrahMos Aerospace Helps Jabalpur With PPE Kits, N-95 Masks - Coronavirus Updates https://t.co/6Z9GGElPmQ corona liv… https://t.co/KiORb9i0f3 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.