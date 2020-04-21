UP: Allahabad University professor, 16 foreigner Tablighi Jamaatis among 30 arrested, sent to temporary jail in Naini Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Allahabad University professor, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi, was arrested late Monday night along with 16 foreigners and 13 others after separate FIRs were registered against them in three different police stations of city. 👓 View full article

