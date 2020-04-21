Global  

UP: Allahabad University professor, 16 foreigner Tablighi Jamaatis among 30 arrested, sent to temporary jail in Naini

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Allahabad University professor, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi, was arrested late Monday night along with 16 foreigners and 13 others after separate FIRs were registered against them in three different police stations of city.
News video: Why Markaz attendees are hiding and how Yogi is dealing with Covid spread

Why Markaz attendees are hiding and how Yogi is dealing with Covid spread 14:52

 A professor of Allahabad University and 16 members of Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand were arrested last night for hiding their travel history and violating travel norms during the lockdown. The question is, why are Tablighi Jamaat attendees continuing to hide their participation even a...

