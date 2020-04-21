Global  

Delhi violence: Police books Umar Khalid, 2 Jamia students under UAPA

DNA Tuesday, 21 April 2020
Two Jamia students - Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar - were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in February.
