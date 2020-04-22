Don't use rapid test kits for 2 days, will probe fault: ICMR tells states Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Amid complaints about faulty rapid test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday advised states not to use them for the next two days, saying it will issue an advisory after their teams carry out field validation of these equipment. At the daily government briefing on the Coronavirus situation in the...

