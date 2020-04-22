When Shah Rukh Khan almost jumped out of his balcony in happiness but Suhana saved the day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shah Rukh Khan is one goofy actor. Recently in a session of Cricket Connected, the Kolkata Knight Riders owner opened up on the time when his team took the trophy home and he couldn't contain the excitement. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this