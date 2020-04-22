Home minister Amit Shah speaks to doctors; appreciates their work, assures security
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and appreciated their good work besides assuring them security, officials said. This comes amid reports of attacks on healthcare workers and assaults on some doctors engaged in Covid-19 duties in different parts of the country.
Facebook picks up stake in reliance Jio to help commerce in India; Home Minister Amit Shah assures doctors of security, urges IMA not to hold symbolic protest; Govt to conduct tele survey to determine spread of COVID-19; Delhi-Noida border sealed, few exemptions allowed with passes; Donald Trump to...
