Home minister Amit Shah speaks to doctors; appreciates their work, assures security

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and appreciated their good work besides assuring them security, officials said. ​​This comes amid reports of attacks on healthcare workers and assaults on some doctors engaged in Covid-19 duties in different parts of the country.
