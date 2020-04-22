Coronavirus pandemic: Arjun Rampal opens up on being stuck at Karjat with son Arik and lady love Gabriella Demetriades Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and their son, Arik Rampal have been stuck in Karjat since the lockdown was announced. The actor has been shooting there and Gabriella and Arik had accompanied him there. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Arjun Rampal opens up on being stuck at Karjat with son Arik and lady love Gabriella Demetria… https://t.co/iXahRSH0bC 18 hours ago