Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Arjun Rampal opens up on being stuck at Karjat with son Arik and lady love Gabriella Demetriades

Coronavirus pandemic: Arjun Rampal opens up on being stuck at Karjat with son Arik and lady love Gabriella Demetriades

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and their son, Arik Rampal have been stuck in Karjat since the lockdown was announced. The actor has been shooting there and Gabriella and Arik had accompanied him there.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Arjun Rampal opens up on being stuck at Karjat with son Arik and lady love Gabriella Demetria… https://t.co/iXahRSH0bC 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.