Covid-19: Cabinet nod to ordinance to protect healthcare personnel from attacks

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Against the backdrop of attacks on healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence against them as cognizable and non-bailable offences, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.He said the proposed ordinance also provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property.
