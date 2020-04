Allow media persons to travel across sealed Delhi-Noida border on photo ID: NBA to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 spread, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday was asked by the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) to allow media personnel travelling across the Delhi-Noida border for work on the basis of photo identity cards issued by their channels and exempt them from the requirement of having special passes. 👓 View full article

