Coronavirus: PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs of all states on April 27

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of all the states on April 27 over the COVID-19 crisis.The Prime Minister has held two such interactions earlier with the chief ministers over the coronavirus situation and lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.
