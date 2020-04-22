Coronavirus: PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs of all states on April 27 Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of all the states on April 27 over the COVID-19 crisis.The Prime Minister has held two such interactions earlier with the chief ministers over the coronavirus situation and lockdown imposed to prevent its spread. 👓 View full article

