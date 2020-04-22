Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Zee News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The advisory also asks people to maintain social distancing, use sanitisers, and maintain general cleanliness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SachinG94810973

सचिन गुप्ता RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid #coronavirus COVID-19 lockdow… 3 days ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid coronavirus COVID-19 lock… https://t.co/aIZKPcpB3I 3 days ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid coronavirus COVID-19 lock… https://t.co/erVlQV0Kus 3 days ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid coronavirus COVID-19 lock… https://t.co/0eMcs0ANXx 3 days ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid #coronavirus COVID-19 loc… https://t.co/tCm29VwJld 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.