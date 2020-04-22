Decision on upcoming Amarnath yatra after fresh review of COVID-19 situation: Board Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 42-day-long yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath was scheduled to commence on June 23. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DNA Decision on upcoming Amarnath yatra after fresh review of COVID-19 situation: Board https://t.co/mo7R0oTtoi 58 minutes ago Devdiscourse Appropriate decision on upcoming Amarnath yatra after fresh review of COVID-19 situation: SASB https://t.co/seoYVhCA2j 3 hours ago