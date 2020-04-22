Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Decision on upcoming Amarnath yatra after fresh review of COVID-19 situation: Board

Decision on upcoming Amarnath yatra after fresh review of COVID-19 situation: Board

DNA Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The 42-day-long yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath was scheduled to commence on June 23.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dna

DNA Decision on upcoming Amarnath yatra after fresh review of COVID-19 situation: Board https://t.co/mo7R0oTtoi 58 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Appropriate decision on upcoming Amarnath yatra after fresh review of COVID-19 situation: SASB https://t.co/seoYVhCA2j 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.