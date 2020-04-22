Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Varanasi > Coronavirus lockdown: Varanasi sends 4 tons of vegetable to UK

Coronavirus lockdown: Varanasi sends 4 tons of vegetable to UK

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a good news made its way from the agricultural sector of Varanasi region as for the first time, a consignment of four tons of green vegetables including chilli, cucumber and lauki (gourd) left for Delhi to be exported to the UK, which is reeling under the onslaught of the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 2.5 million as countries look to ease lockdown measures

Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 2.5 million as countries look to ease lockdown measures 01:49

 Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 2.5 million as countries look to ease lockdown measures

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 lockdown: Morning rush witnessed outside Delhi's Azadpur mandi [Video]

COVID-19 lockdown: Morning rush witnessed outside Delhi's Azadpur mandi

People queued up to buy vegetables in Delhi's Azadpur mandi. People were seeing wearing face masks and handkerchief to cover their mouth in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. To contain the crowd,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
India Lockdown Update: क्या 3 May के बाद लॉकडाउन ख़त्म हो जाएगा? [Video]

India Lockdown Update: क्या 3 May के बाद लॉकडाउन ख़त्म हो जाएगा?

Corona cases updates, india corona, corona cases, corona update, corona in india, corona virus, corona world, india corona cases, corona cases in india, corona news, corona live, corona in world, india..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 13:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Lockdown: Viral photo of cops sleeping on ground, Twitter expresses gratitude

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, there are some people at work trying to make sure people at home stay safe from the pandemic. One of them is police officers, who...
Mid-Day

Coronavirus tips: Symptoms, precautions and tips to manage anxiety during COVID-19 lockdown

At a time when most of the countries around the world have imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus pathogen, it is important to...
Zee News


Tweets about this