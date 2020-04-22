Coronavirus lockdown: Varanasi sends 4 tons of vegetable to UK
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a good news made its way from the agricultural sector of Varanasi region as for the first time, a consignment of four tons of green vegetables including chilli, cucumber and lauki (gourd) left for Delhi to be exported to the UK, which is reeling under the onslaught of the virus.
